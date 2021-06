(ASAP of Anderson) In the United States, 33% of alcohol-related traffic fatalities among teens happen during the months of April-June, which is typically when proms and graduations are held across the country. In Anderson County, many teenagers are celebrating the end of the school year with special events like prom and seniors are getting ready to begin a new chapter in their lives after graduation. But in order to have a safe celebration, it is important that drugs and alcohol are not a part of the festivities. The ASAP Youth Ambassador Coalition, which consists of students from Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge high schools, are encouraging other teenagers to be safe and sober this spring.