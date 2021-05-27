R29’s Fashion Guide To A Hot Queer Summer
You don't need to dress a certain way to be gay. You know that; I know that; we all know that. Although there are many different aesthetics in the queer community, we still celebrate certain items as iconically queer. These are the items that, to us, visually embody the gay spirit. As a new writer on R29's Shopping team, I seized the opportunity of getting to know my fellow LGBT+ coworkers with a product-focused query: what are your go-to queer styles for Pride month and beyond?www.refinery29.com