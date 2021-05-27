Schloss Elmau, the Iconic Spa Resort in the Bavarian Alps, Reopens

Following the path of our roots, Shangri-La Springs continues as a center for vitality through healing arts and nature. We integrate this tradition into everything that we currently offer. We have a strong focus on natural and organic body treatments in our full-service organic spa. We source the highest quality local organic ingredients for our dining room including garden-to-table from the certified organic garden and orchard on our property. We offer a variety of programming including yoga, meditation, dance, retreats and more. We also believe that art is an underestimated avenue for health, mindfulness and joy. We have been supporting the arts since March of 2013 by featuring local artists and artisans in our gift shop, plein air painters on the property, monthly interactive multi-media nights and our Great House gallery featuring new artists every 60 days. Most importantly we believe the land itself has a great impact on health and vitality. People know when they walk on these grounds that they are somewhere special. It is described as magical, a strong energy, center of peace, sanctity and a sense of connection to all. The spring to which Bonita Springs gets its name is on these lush grounds. Two giant Mysore fig trees stand tall and full amongst the historic buildings where programs, dining and private events take place. The unique, rich landscape that makes southwest Florida known as a paradise is exemplified on these grounds. One can't help but integrate the beauty of the earth and the power of its presence in all activities that take place at Shangri-La Springs.