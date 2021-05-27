Peruvian jewel La Costanera is reopening in a sprawling new waterfront location in Half Moon Bay
Chef Carlos Altamirano's acclaimed Peruvian restaurant La Costanera is reopening at a sprawling, new oceanfront location in Half Moon Bay, on June 3. Spanning 10,000-square feet, the two-level restaurant space features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Pillar Point Harbor. The new space will seat 104 people upstairs, 68 people downstairs and an additional 62 on a patio. The restaurant had remained closed in its previous location since the Bay Area's shelter-in-place orders went into effect in March 2020.