Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) _ Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $887 million. On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share. The results exceeded Wall...

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Technologies Inc#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Average Earnings#Trading Revenue#Technology Company#Per Share Earnings#Ap#Automated Insights#Dell Technologies Shares#Net Income#Texas Based Company#Wall Street Expectations#Round Rock#Round Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Dell
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $747.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.08...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $48.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $58.04 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$52.74 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $52.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $58.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report sales of $102.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.52 million and the highest is $104.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report $1.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$34.21 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce sales of $34.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Post $0.69 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.97. Tenneco reported earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $87.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$190.17 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $190.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $194.51 million. Chegg posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.