A WORLD DIVIDED — The world’s top health officials will confront two pandemics when they convene for their annual summit next week. Rich countries stocked with Covid vaccines are speeding ahead, taking steps toward normalcy. But most of the world remains in the grips of the coronavirus as they wait – and wait – for more doses. That tension has been building for weeks, as the world called on wealthy nations like the U.S. to do more while the virus ravages India and Brazil and spills into neighboring countries.