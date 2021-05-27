Ex-state Sen. Annazette Collins pleads not guilty after feds file new indictment
Former state Sen. Annazette Collins pleaded not guilty through her lawyer Thursday to a revised indictment filed this week charging her with an additional tax crime. The former politician-turned-lobbyist had originally been indicted March 31 in connection with the feds’ ongoing bribery investigation revolving around ComEd and Springfield politics. That indictment charged Collins with two counts of filing a false individual income tax return, two counts of failing to file a corporate income tax return and one count of failing to file an individual income tax return.chicago.suntimes.com