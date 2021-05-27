The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Gameplay Revealed
The first gameplay from Supermassive Games’ next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology called House of Ashes was revealed this week to show off the new predicament players will find themselves in when the game launches. Like the other two games before it, Man of Medan and Little Hope, it’ll feature a new cast of characters and tons of decisions to be made in intense situations. The game is scheduled to launch some time in 2021 but does not yet have an exact release date.comicbook.com