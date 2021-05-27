The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Gameplay Revealed

Game company Ubisoft has officially announced the next big reveal of upcoming video game Far Cry 6, again confirming a rumor that was shared last night. A new official livestream teaser clip was recently uploaded and it features a little tease of what to expect on May 28. The narrator is none other than the dictator Anton Castillo and is addressing the “True” Yaran people. According to him, the fake Yarans are just spreading bad propaganda against him and the true Yaras will be the ones he will stand beside with.