Are you sick and tired of all these modern games that stay in development for years and still come out glitchy? Do you miss the days when platformers were agonizingly difficult? Is your favorite Mega Man protagonist the original blue bomber? If you answered yes to those questions, then today is your lucky day, because Mega Man: The Wily Wars is being re-released for Sega Genesis/Mega Drive in a special Collector’s Edition. Yes, thanks to Strictly Limited Games, Retrobit, and Capcom, this classic collection is actually being re-released for the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive. Mega Man: The Wily Wars contains the first three Mega Man games, all of which focus on the iconic battle between Mega Man and the villainous Doctor Wily. It’s scientist versus scientist and robot versus robot in the franchise’s origin story.