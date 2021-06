The Department of Theater & Dance presents I Met God (and the Devil) in an Uber, an original drama by Daniel Rendon '21. How much pain and suffering can we take as human beings before we reach the end of the line? What is the price of being good? What is the price of being bad? In Daniel Rendon’s new play, Santiago, a down-on-his-luck Uber driver, is pushed to find the answers, but will he?