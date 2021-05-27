Why Led Zeppelin Turned Down Playing At Woodstock

We are long past the time where women with long careers in rock are a novelty. An extremely abbreviated list, excluding the countless female pioneers in jazz, soul and R&B, can begin with Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick, who got her start in 1965 as folk was morphing into what we recognize today as modern electric rock and roll. Others joined in early, most notably Janis Joplin, and through the ‘70s and ‘80s artists like Tina Turner, the Wilson sisters of Heart, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, Joan Jett, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, and Pat Benetar — with a wild and destructive detour to Wendy O. Williams of the Plasmatics — proved that the road to rock stardom welcomed more women along the way until it went full steam ahead all the way to St. Vincent, the ultra-niche Babymetal and pop sensation Billie Eilish.