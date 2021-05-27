Cancel
Val Kilmer documentary (you know, the one he's been shooting for 40 years) acquired by Amazon

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVal Kilmer’s had a wild career. One of America’s most versatile movie stars with a career filled with zig-zags and surprises, Kilmer’s been a Batman; he’s been a Top Gun; he’s been a Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Now, it’s time we got to know him a little better. Using more...

www.avclub.com
