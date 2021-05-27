Val Kilmer documentary (you know, the one he's been shooting for 40 years) acquired by Amazon

It took a minute to warm to the idea of watching Q: Into the Storm, a six-part HBO documentary about QAnon, the conspiracy theory whose followers largely believe Donald Trump is the world's savior and Tom Hanks wants to eat babies. But filmmaker Cullen Hoback manages to deliver a series that's particularly strong in showing how QAnon flourishes in corners of the internet most of us will never visit. While there's some fun in guessing who the mysterious "Q" might be, learning about the father/son team of website developers Jim and Ron Watkins, hosts of all manner of unbalanced (and largely appalling) web denizens under the guise of being "free speech" advocates, is more interesting. You'll spend much of the six hours shaking your head in disbelief, and finish the series scared there are actually Q believers in Congress. (DAN NAILEN)