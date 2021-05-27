When You Hide Likes On IG, Here’s How People Can Still Show Your Posts Love

Some of life's most perplexing questions — like, "Why is the sky blue?" "Is there a god?" and "Should I text my ex?" — only hit us when we're completely alone. Picture this. You've just finished watching New Girl on Netflix for the 12th time, and you realize that you have a lot of time to yourself now. Like, a lot of time. Now, there’s nothing wrong with more time to yourself, but it does have the habit of putting most of us in a reflective mood. And that kind of reflection can, on occasion, lead to a rom-com style daydream of you and your ex.