When You Hide Likes On IG, Here’s How People Can Still Show Your Posts Love

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram recently released a huge update — the ability to hide like counts on your posts — and it gives users so many more options. There’s long been talk of nixing likes from the app altogether, but this update isn’t a total obliteration of the double-tap. You can even implement hidden like counts on a post-by-post basis. With the new options, though, you might wonder if people can still like your Instagram posts if you hide like counts. It’s actually pretty simple.

www.elitedaily.com
It delves deeper into your listening experience beyond telling you how much J Biebs you clocked. Each year, as we round the corner into a new year, Spotify puts together a list of our top listens. The Wrapped site highlights the good, the bad, and the embarrassing that occupied our playlists the previous year. And while you typically have to wait until December for the music platform to mortify you with the number of minutes you spent blasting Taylor Swift, Spotify just surprised us with an earlier and slightly different version.