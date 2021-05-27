Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pecos County in southwestern Texas North central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 345 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 29 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 300. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov