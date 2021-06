The Cavaliers are coming off a win against the Celtics as they play against the Wizards tonight. The Cavs sit at 22-48 n the season and are tied for the fifth-worst record in the NBA with the Timberwolves. The Thunder and Magic sit right below them at 21-49. The Cavs playoff hopes ended a few weeks ago and the focus for the fans has all been on two things. How the young players look and the lottery odds. The Cavs are tied for the fifth-best odds to land that first pick, but the Cavs will be in a good position as long as they land a top-five pick. The top five projected first picks all have the potential to be franchise players.