Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Richland The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Illinois Richland County in southeastern Illinois * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bible Grove to Sailor Springs to 6 miles north of Cisne, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Noble and Bogota around 400 PM CDT. Schnell around 405 PM CDT. Olney, Dundas and West Liberty around 415 PM CDT. Ste. Marie, Parkersburg and Calhoun around 425 PM CDT. Claremont around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wakefield, Berryville and Olney Noble Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov