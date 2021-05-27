Cancel
Jasper County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Richland by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Richland The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Illinois Richland County in southeastern Illinois * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bible Grove to Sailor Springs to 6 miles north of Cisne, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Noble and Bogota around 400 PM CDT. Schnell around 405 PM CDT. Olney, Dundas and West Liberty around 415 PM CDT. Ste. Marie, Parkersburg and Calhoun around 425 PM CDT. Claremont around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wakefield, Berryville and Olney Noble Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Crawford County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN JASPER...SOUTHERN CLARK...CUMBERLAND AND NORTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Toledo to near Teutopolis. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marshall, Toledo, Casey, Teutopolis, Greenup, Martinsville, Dieterich, Jewett, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo, Annapolis, Hazel Dell, Woodbury, Hunt City, Orange, Yale, Rose Hill, Lincoln Trail State Park and Union Center. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 100 and 137.
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Clay County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Crawford; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAWRENCE...CRAWFORD...JASPER SOUTHERN CLARK...RICHLAND...SOUTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 626 AM CDT, amateur radio operators reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hidalgo to near Bogota to Schnell. Movement was east at 50 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Vincennes, Olney, Robinson, Lawrenceville, Newton, Sumner, Oblong, Palestine, St. Francisville, Noble, Hutsonville, Flat Rock, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Parkersburg, Claremont, Calhoun, Hidalgo, Russellville and New Hebron.
Clay County, ILweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:08:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Little Wabash River below Clay City...the latest stage is 9.5 feet at 9 PM Saturday. Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 19.1 feet early Wednesday morning...which is 1.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 18.0 feet early Monday morning. At 19.0 feet...2600E Road begins to flood 1.5 miles south of Wynoose. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18 9.5 Sat 9 PM 9.7 18.3 18.9
Richland County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Richland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lincoln.