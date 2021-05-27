Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:08:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Little Wabash River below Clay City...the latest stage is 9.5 feet at 9 PM Saturday. Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 19.1 feet early Wednesday morning...which is 1.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 18.0 feet early Monday morning. At 19.0 feet...2600E Road begins to flood 1.5 miles south of Wynoose. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18 9.5 Sat 9 PM 9.7 18.3 18.9