Independence County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Independence, Izard, Sharp, Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Independence; Izard; Sharp; Stone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN STONE...NORTHWESTERN INDEPENDENCE...SOUTHEASTERN IZARD AND SOUTHERN SHARP COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cushman, or 11 miles northwest of Batesville, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cave City... Cushman Mount Pleasant... Sidney Croker... Stella Evening Shade... Bethesda Maxville... Center Calamine... Poughkeepsie Nelsonville... Lafferty Sandtown

alerts.weather.gov
Independence County, ARweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Black River At Black Rock. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall to a stage near 15.2 feet on Tuesday. However, additional rain is forecast, continue to monitor future forecasts. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 16.1 Mon 10 AM 15.2 14.8 14.8 **Falling**
Baxter County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baxter; Izard; Searcy; Stone; Van Buren The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas Southwestern Izard County in north central Arkansas Eastern Searcy County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Van Buren County in north central Arkansas South central Baxter County in north central Arkansas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marshall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mountain View... Marshall Thola... Elba Old Lexington... Elberta Blanchard Springs Campground... Leslie Big Flat... Gilbert Allison... Zach Alco... Morning Star Silver Hill... Maumee Crossing Landis... Timbo Gunner Pool Campground... Harriet HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH