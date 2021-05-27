Cancel
Jasper County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JASPER...CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 340 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bible Grove to near Louisville to near Xenia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Flora around 345 PM CDT. Bible Grove around 350 PM CDT. Clay City and Sailor Springs around 355 PM CDT. Ingraham around 405 PM CDT. Bogota around 410 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wendelin, Newton Lake, Hord and Latona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

