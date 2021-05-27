Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Northern Craven, Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaufort; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Southern Craven A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTH CENTRAL BEAUFORT AND WEST CENTRAL PAMLICO COUNTIES At 445 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Grantsboro, or 10 miles northeast of James City, moving southeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Olympia, Grantsboro, Bayboro, Alliance and Stonewall. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov