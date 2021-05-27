Cancel
Fulton County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL IZARD AND FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Byron, or 8 miles southwest of Salem in Fulton County, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Horseshoe Bend... Hardy Oxford... Bexar Byron... Flint Springs Agnos... Heart Moko... Glencoe Morriston... Fryatt Union... Wheeling Saddle... Salem Airport Mitchell... Wiseman

alerts.weather.gov
