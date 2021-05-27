Those who are not eligible should return the priority card: Minister GR Anil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister GR Anil on Thursday said that those beneficiaries holding priority ration cards without eligibility should return their cards and that the government will give them another chance without taking any action. "Hundreds of deserving poor are still out there. Under the current system, priority ration cards can only be given to certain families. The government is asking on their behalf," the minister said while speaking at the meet-the-press programme organised by Kerala Journalists Union District Committee. He also urged that those families who do not need the free food kits come forward to give up the kits. "There are many families who do not need food kits. We are convinced that many people, including officials, people with income and financial capacity do not need a kit. They can withdraw from the free kit scheme by informing the ration shops in writing. With more such people withdrawing from the scheme, the government will be able to provide those kits to the most deserving," he said.