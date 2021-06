The Colorado Buffaloes released the game times and television schedule for their non-conference portion of the 2021 football schedule on Thursday. They will have a Friday Night Lights special to open the season on Sept. 3 against Northern Colorado, which will be carried on the Pac-12 Network at 7 p.m. MT. The Bears were scheduled to meet the Buffs in 2020 in Ed McCaffrey’s coaching debut, but the welcoming party was shifted a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.