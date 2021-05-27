Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Using DNA to reunify separated migrant families

By Elizabeth Barnert, Sara H. Katsanis, Ranit Mishori, Jennifer K. Wagner, Richard F. Selden, Diana Madden, Dan Berger, Henry Erlich, Kathryn Hampton, Andreas Kleiser, Alessandra La Vaccara, Thomas J. Parsons, Fredy A. Peccerelli, Mariana Herrera Piñero, Michael J. Stebbins, Patricia Vásquez, Curren W. Warf, Thomas J. White, Eric Stover, M. Veronica Svetaz
Science Now
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest issue of Science delivered right to you!. Family separation—whether caused by armed conflict, repressive regimes, disasters, or immigration policies—traumatizes children and parents and can have long-term impacts on physical and mental health (1). It is therefore imperative to develop and deploy policies and tools to support prompt and safe family reunifications and address wrongful government-imposed separations. Given the particular legal, psychological, and medical vulnerabilities of separated migrant families, we propose here a replicable, scalable, and sustainable framework to collect and manage sensitive DNA data to support the reunification of families in a manner that is secure, ethical, and humane, responding to families’ needs while minimizing potential risks of government misuse of sensitive data (2). Whether or not families ultimately reunite should be primarily the choice of each family with guidance from supporting agencies, taking into account the child’s best interests and family members’ safety (1). But lack of tools to connect families, an inability to verify genetic relationships when applicable, and fears of the sensitivity of DNA data should not be barriers.

science.sciencemag.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Dna Test#Dna Database#Family Reunification#Science#Salvadorian#Pro B Squeda De Los Ni As#The World Trade Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
United Nations
Country
Argentina
Related
Public Healthmacaubusiness.com

After 16 months, US Covid border closures keep families separated

Julien Rocher has been able to see his son Zadig, who lives in the United States, only once in 15 months since Washington shut the country’s borders over the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s like he has disappeared,” Rocher said. He is one of thousands separated from spouses, children or grandparents because...
Houston, TXKSLTV

Church Opens Facility To Help Migrant Families

HOUSTON, Texas — As thousands of immigrants make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border each day, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has offered a temporary shelter for families who have been granted entry into the country. “The primary purpose of this is to take care of the...
SocietyBBC

How chess changed the lives of two migrant families

Like many migrant families, starting a new life in the US was not easy for the Adewumis. After fleeing persecution by Boko Haram in their native Nigeria, the family of four made their way to New York. They spent the first few months living in a homeless shelter, relying on food and financial aid from the government.
POTUSNPR

How Families, Separated At The Border By Trump Policies, Are Coping

Some of the migrant families who were separated at the U.S. border during the Trump administration are back together. A Salvadoran father and son share their experience. Families who came from Central and South America to the United States knew before their journey they'd be leaving behind other relatives and loved ones. What they didn't know is if they made it all the way to the U.S.-Mexico border, they would be separated again. Roughly 5,500 families were split apart by the Trump administration. Most were separated under the zero-tolerance policy, which was meant to curb legal and illegal immigration to this country.
Immigrationnewsitem.com

Migrant family's presence on Greek island hints at pushbacks

VATHY, Greece (AP) — Around dawn one recent spring day, an inflatable dinghy carrying nearly three dozen people reached the Greek island of Samos from the nearby Turkish coast. Within 24 hours, refugee rights groups say, the same group was seen drifting in a life raft back to Turkey. But...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Biden Administration Says It Has Identified 'Nearly All' Migrant Children Separated From Parents Under Trump

The Biden administration announced as of Tuesday that it has identified 3,913 migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy, the Associated Press reported. The Family Reunification Task Force said it identified "nearly all" children who were separated under...
Pomona, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Migrant children at Pomona shelter reunited with family, sponsors tops 700

The number of migrant children moving from an emergency shelter at Fairplex into homes with relatives or sponsors saw an uptick in the past two weeks, officials said, and more children are arriving at the center from other detainment facilities. A total of 715 children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border...
AnimalsPosted by
TheStreet

DNA Results Reveal Orphaned Elephant's Family Herd

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts are one step closer to confirming the family herd of an orphaned elephant in West Africa after DNA analysis provided crucial information showing family members could be close by. The elephant, named Nania, was rescued by local community members when she was just...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden admin reportedly using controversial facial recognition on migrants

The Biden administration is embracing controversial facial recognition technology and other intrusive surveillance tools to process the backlog of thousands of migrants at the US-Mexico border, according to a report. US Customs and Border Protection has distributed an app called “CBP One” that uses facial recognition technology to compare photos...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden changes immigration rules to open more pathways for migrants

The Biden administration this week changed immigration policies to allow children from Central American countries to fly to the US on taxpayers’ dime, and will allow migrants to seek asylum if they claim they are the victims of violence or crime — actions that come amid the backdrop of a record-smashing surge of migrants arriving at the border.
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Full Rigor: Family Tree DNA, Guilt by Association

There are pros and cons to submitting your DNA to a family tree website. On the positive side, you can find out where you came from and if you are related to anyone of importance. On the negative side, if one person in your family submits DNA to a genealogical website, your whole family’s DNA is subject to a criminal prosecution dragnet, according to a constitutional lawyer.
Seattle, WAColumbian

Analysis: COVID prolonged foster care

SEATTLE — Leroy Pascubillo missed his daughter’s first step, her first word and countless other milestones. After being born addicted to heroin, she’d been placed with a foster family, and he counted the days between their visits as he tried to regain custody. But because of the pandemic, the visits dwindled and went virtual, and all he could do was watch his daughter — too young to engage via computer — try to crawl through the screen.
Kidscrmc.org

Teen violence is common but preventable

Nearly half of all teens experience violence at some point during adolescence, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These violent experiences can affect a child's emotional, mental and physical health. This is why it's vital for parents to understand more about teen violence and the steps they can take to reduce its impact.
Educationaappublications.org

Disparities in Child Maltreatment Reporting

In this month’s Pediatrics, Drs. Palusci and Botash offer a sobering insight into the disparities that exist in child maltreatment reporting (10.1542/peds.2020-049625). Throughout the past few decades, research into child maltreatment has continually supported the concept that we, as humans, are susceptible to judgment errors in diagnosing and reporting abuse. We both fail to recognize abuse in intact white families1 and have an increased suspicion of abuse in underrepresented minorities.2.