NBA Playoffs 2021: What to watch for in three Game 3s on Saturday

By Scott Rafferty
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a trio of Game 3s to look forward to on Saturday. The day begins with a matchup between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. Having taken care of business in Game 2, the Knicks will be looking to regain homecourt advantage as the series shifts to Atlanta. The Brooklyn Nets will then be looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets while the LA Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks in a must-win contest.

