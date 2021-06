NEW DELHI: The holding of the ceasefire between Indian and Pakistani armies along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the last three months has contributed to a feeling of peace and security and it is the first step towards a long road of normalisation of ties between the two countries, Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane has said. In an exclusive interview to PTI, Gen Naravane, at the same time, said the ceasefire does not mean that India's fight against terrorism has come to a halt and noted that there was no reason to believe that the terror infrastructure along the LoC has been dismantled by the Pakistan Army. — The Army Chief also said that consistency in the reduction in infiltration attempts and terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir will go a long way in assuring India of Pakistani intent to foster good neighbourly relations. Gen Naravane said adherence to the ceasefire pact has ''definitely'' contributed to the overall feeling of peace and security in the region and boosted prospects of peace after a long spell of flare-ups.