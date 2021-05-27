MDC and federal environmental officials clash over air pollution at its sewage sludge incinerators

The Metropolitan District in Hartford will pay a civil penalty of $298,000 related to air pollution from its sewage sludge incinerators in a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The nonprofit municipal corporation that provides water and sewerage services to Hartford and neighboring towns said it has a “legitimate dispute” over the EPA’s interpretation of rules related to its sewage sludge incinerators.

MDC said it agreed to the proposed settlement because it’s satisfied with its terms “and ultimately to resolve the ongoing dispute.”

The EPA said the Metropolitan District will be required to comply with Clean Air Act emission limits and monitoring requirements to limit air pollution from its sewage sludge incinerators.

“This proposed settlement provides important benefits for communities in and around Hartford,” EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro said.

At its Hartford location, the MDC processes sewage waste from Hartford and seven other neighboring communities. Its three sewage sludge incinerators reduce the volume of sewage sludge by incineration and emit air pollutants, the EPA said.

Federal Clean Air Act rules require owners of sewage sludge incinerators that make changes over the life of the unit costing more than 50% of the original expense must meet more stringent emissions standards, the federal agency said. EPA says MDC failed to meet those higher standards.

A compliance plan and schedule in the proposed consent decree will require compliance with the more stringent emissions standards for nine air pollutants. The MDC will be held to more stringent standards for mercury, lead, cadmium, dioxins and furans, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

The consent decree entered in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut requires MDC to install and operate additional monitoring equipment and meet the higher standards by April 30, 2022.

MDC said the EPA established new regulations in 2016 for sewage sludge incinerators. A “new” facility built after 2011 must comply with more stringent emissions limits than “existing” facilities, MDC said. It said it made capital improvements over the past 50 years that made operations more efficient and reduced pollution at its sewage sludge incinerators.

As a result, the EPA determined that the sewage sludge incinerators must comply with the regulations for “new,” rather than “existing,” incinerators, MDC said.

The “new” regulations have more stringent emissions limits than the “existing” regulations, but the MDC’s incinerators have complied with nearly all of the more stringent limits, MDC said. It disputes the EPA’s interpretation of the regulations as it faces potentially costly upgrades that could have been required under the “new” regulations.

The MDC has worked with the EPA since 2016 to resolve the dispute and has identified operational modifications and more affordable capital improvements.

The EPA approved the MDC’s approach and schedule to bring the incinerators back into compliance as part of the settlement, MDC said.

