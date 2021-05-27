Bomb threat at DeKalb County Courthouse

Just one day after a man tried to carry a gun into the DeKalb County Courthouse, the building was evacuated due to a bomb threat. An investigation is underway following an emergency evacuation Thursday morning of the DeKalb County courthouse in downtown Decatur. Out of an abundance of caution, the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office ordered all occupants to be evacuated and implemented an immediate security sweep of the judicial complex and some nearby businesses, including the MARTA station.