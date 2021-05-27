Cancel
Bomb threat at DeKalb County Courthouse

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 7 days ago
Just one day after a man tried to carry a gun into the DeKalb County Courthouse, the building was evacuated due to a bomb threat. An investigation is underway following an emergency evacuation Thursday morning of the DeKalb County courthouse in downtown Decatur. Out of an abundance of caution, the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office ordered all occupants to be evacuated and implemented an immediate security sweep of the judicial complex and some nearby businesses, including the MARTA station.

The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
