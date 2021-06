This heat has me beat and I am so happy to be able to go to the beach again but so is everyone else in the world apparently. Beach parking is getting tougher to find and I need some quiet time in nature. The alternative is finding a swimming hole, so I checked one of these out last weekend. I was inspired by a list on onlyinyourstate.com/new-hampshire.com. These swimming holes are shark-free gotta love that... As always, a reminder to never swim alone and tell someone where you are going and when you expect to be back. There are no lifeguards at these spots so use extra caution.