Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Carmi City Council Planning for Farm to Table, Corn Days Traffic, and Much More Tuesday

By Jc Tinsley
wrul.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmi Mayor and City Council are preparing for their first June meeting coming up next Tuesday in council chambers. Eight items highlight the agenda including preparations for a Farm to Table event to be held the Thursday prior to the kick-off of Corn Days. The annual resolution to re-route traffic for Corn Days is also on the agenda. Three ordinances will be taken up. Of them, one deals with rates and charges, specifically tap fees for water sold and furnished by the city from it’s municipal water works and distribution system. Another authorizes the city to borrow money from the Illinois EPA Public Water Supply Loan Program. The last will require any new water service added onto the city to have a minimum of 40 feet of water main access, a new requirement through the EPA. Additionally, the police committee is set to ask council for approval to replace officer Brad Spence who has announced his resignation. The meeting gets underway at 5:30pm Tuesday in council chambers, located directly behind the Carmi Light & Water office.

www.wrul.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Water Service#Water Supply#County Council#City Council#State Council#City Planning#Property Maintenance#The Carmi Light Water#Council Meeting Minutes#Farm To Table Dinner#The Kiwanis Club Annual#The Police Committee#Standing Committees#Idot#Corn Days#White County Il#Council Consideration#Agenda City#Table Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
Economyhannaherald.com

Town council makes change to business renovation incentive

Vulcan’s council has made a change to its Commercial Development Incentive and Business Resource Policy to close a loophole. Council had expressed a concern at the May 10 meeting that a business could change hands several times, with the business being able to apply for the renovation incentive each time.
Fishers, INreadthereporter.com

Fishers Comprehensive Plan update moves on to City Council

The Fishers City comprehensive plan is now five years old and is nearing the end of a review process. The document, called the 2040 Plan, has had online sessions for resident comments and the Fishers Plan Commission held a public hearing at Wednesday night’s monthly session. The major changes to...
Terre Haute, INPharos-Tribune

City Council approves homeless day center zoning

Terre Haute City Council approved rezoning of property at 504 and 508 S. 15th St. Thursday to allow Reach Services to open a homeless day center. Susie Thompson, executive director for Reach Services said the organization has provided services to the homeless community for about six years and has seen a tremendous increase in the need for those services during the last couple of years.
Politicsdormont.pa.us

Zoning Code (Rewrite) Vote Scheduled for June 7th

Borough Council is scheduled to vote on the updated Zoning Ordinance at the June 7th Borough Council meeting at 7pm. You can review the draft at http://boro.dormont.pa.us/building-zoning-department/. The Borough of Dormont has been working to rewrite the zoning code for the first time in 25 years. Over the last year,...
Cumberland, MDcumberland.md.us

Mayor and City Council to Meet on Tuesday, June 8th

The Cumberland Mayor and City Council will hold a Public Work Session on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Following the Work Session and beginning at 5:15 p.m., a Closed Meeting will be held to discuss the potential acquisition of a property located along Messick Road, and to discuss collective bargaining agreement negotiations with the UFCW Local 1994 representing members of the Cumberland Police Department. Authority to close the session is provided by Section 3-305(b)(3) & (9) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Council tables city charter review committee recommendations

ONTARIO — Ontario City Councilor Ken Hart, one of the three city councilors on the Charter Review Committee, presented the recommendations for changes to the city’s charter at Thursday night’s regularly scheduled study session of the Ontario City Council. Councilors Sam Baker and John Kirby also served on the committee, which also comprised four community members.
Horry County, SCmyhorrynews.com

Council on Aging plans more Open Air Markets

More than 20 local vendors participated in the inaugural Horry County Council on Aging’s first Crabtree Open Air Market in May, leaving organizers looking forward to two more already-scheduled open air markets. Live music, food trucks and a face-painting clown made the market a bonafide community gathering and that is...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Woodland City Council reviews water management plans

The Woodland City Council discussed urban water management and water shortage contingency plans during its meeting Tuesday. The meeting marked the fifth anniversary of the Woodland-Davis Surface Water Project, which started in 2016 and transitioned Woodland’s water supply from relying on groundwater to water from the Sacramento River. The topic...
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Ledbury Town Council to consider report into war memorial damage

CONCERNS over the condition of Ledbury's war memorial have led to councillors calling for an investigation. We previously reported how, despite a costly restoration, the memorial was in a state of disrepair, with green algae and cracks in the foundation. As a result, Ledbury Town Council has decided to meet...
PoliticsThegardenisland.com

Kaua‘i County Council passes $243.3M FY22 operating budget

LIHU‘E — Wednesday, the Kaua‘i County Council unanimously authorized the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget which features a $243.3 million operating budget and a $24.8 million capital improvements project budget. The budget plans no layoffs, furloughs or additional tax rate increases on residents and primarily focuses on deferred maintenance on...
Green River, WYGreen River Star

Council tables bid refund request

A request to refund $5,000 paid as a bid security by New Peak Construction was tabled by the Green River City Council Tuesday night as city staff determine how much the company cost the city in both staff time and public notice publications regarding two tracts of land formerly occupied by Lincoln High School.
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

County Council approves $148,470 in last round of tourism grants

Advisory Board recommends increased capacity at Deseret Peak ♦. From local theater to barrel racing, the Tooele County Council approved eight more tourism grants during their June 1 meeting totalling $148,470. This should be the last round of grants approved by the county’s Tourism Tax Advisory Board for the current...
Politicsguelph.ca

City of Guelph moving forward with plans for Dolime quarry revitalization and protection of Guelph’s drinking water

Municipal Councils to discuss proposed annexation and request for Minister’s Zoning Order at upcoming meetings. Guelph, Ont., June 3, 2021 – Throughout June and July, the Township of Guelph/Eramosa (Township), County of Wellington (County) and City of Guelph (City) will be presenting their respective municipal Councils with a proposed annexation agreement and the City’s request for a Minister’s Zoning Order related to the Dolime quarry site. The agreement and zoning order are the first steps in moving the City’s community-supported solution for the quarry revitalization and protection of Guelph’s drinking water ahead.
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

City Council briefed on compensation plan

Human Resources Director Robin Wynn provided Suffolk City Council with an outline of how the city will address its compensation study and its areas of focus. During the June 2 council work session, Wynn said the city has issued a request for proposals, the window for them closing June 24.
Corning, NYCorning Evening Times

Corning City Council to vote Monday on budget plan with 1.3% tax hike

The Corning City Council is expected to vote at 6:30 p.m. Monday to approve a proposed $21,240,679 city spending plan that includes a 1.32 percent tax hike. The proposed 2021-22 budget would spend about $872,501 more than the current budget, which expires June 30, said City Manager Mark Ryckman. He...
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Seeking to steer stimulus: Council wants more say on American Rescue Plan

Hawaii County has received its first installment of a $39 million federal stimulus package and County Council members are brimming with ideas on how to spend it. Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz set the stage Tuesday, during a Planning Committee discussion on community development districts. Her vision, she said, is to get the CDP plans in place so the county can start investing in community infrastructure and economic development.