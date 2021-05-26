8 Things to do on a rainy day in Ocean City

We are all ready to get out and enjoy Memorial Day Weekend, but there is a slight chance this Memorial Day may have some rain in its forecast. Not to worry, there are plenty of things to do in and around Ocean City on a rainy day. Obviously, when there are severe storm and tornado warnings, you’re going to want to seek shelter and stay safe before you seek out a rainy day boredom-buster, but if the day’s simply rainy and overcast, there are plenty of ways to make the most of your gray-skied vacation.