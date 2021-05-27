Landowners: You Have A Deadline To Post Electronically

Under a new plan being put in place in Minnesota, you won't be required to purchase an electric vehicle (EV), BUT nearly 7% of all vehicles SOLD in Minnesota will need to be zero emission. This all came about after the creation of an powerful group called the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The agency is under the direction of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Like our guy, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Governor Walz has been under siege throughout the pandemic. Very few people ordering lockdowns, shutdowns, and mandating mask wearing, can capture the hearts and minds of the entire population. This electric vehicle issue isn't helping his cause one little bit.