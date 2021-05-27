newsbreak-logo
Landowners: You Have A Deadline To Post Electronically

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 3 days ago
According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, you have a deadline to post your land electronically. Electronic posting passed the 2021 legislature and will go into effect on August 1st. Landowners can still physically post their land, but this gives them the option to avoid the burden and cost associated with that. Please, keep in mind, that a posted sign supersedes electronic posting. Meaning, if a section of land is not posted electronically, but is posted with a physical sign, that land is POSTED.

96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

