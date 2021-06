The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division will be proactively patrolling our waterways over the Memorial Day weekend. There are expected to be many watercraft of various sizes on the rivers and lakes as the boating season kicks off for the unofficial start of summer this weekend. With the recent heavy rains, the waterways are high, so please be mindful of your surroundings and of other watercraft around you, and always check the weather forecast before heading out on the water.