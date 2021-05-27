Interaction Designer

At Bresslergroup, we’re a motivated lot of thinkers, makers, and problem solvers. We challenge and inspire each other every day. We’re curious, clever, and confident, and we look for candidates who are all those things and more. Our firm is technically grounded, so that we can take any idea — no matter how complex — and make it a reality, while simultaneously keeping our designs simple and elegant. With a range of disciplines under one roof, we work in multidisciplinary teams whose combined research, strategic, creative, and technical expertise add value throughout a collaborative product-development process. This is how we deliver innovative solutions to our clients. From our office in the heart of downtown Philadelphia, we partner with U.S. and international clients, who range from startups to global market leaders. Recently we announced we’re merging with Delve, an innovation consulting firm based in Madison, Wisconsin, with offices in Boston and San Francisco.