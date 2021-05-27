Cancel
Interaction Designer

 13 days ago

At Bresslergroup, we’re a motivated lot of thinkers, makers, and problem solvers. We challenge and inspire each other every day. We’re curious, clever, and confident, and we look for candidates who are all those things and more. Our firm is technically grounded, so that we can take any idea — no matter how complex — and make it a reality, while simultaneously keeping our designs simple and elegant. With a range of disciplines under one roof, we work in multidisciplinary teams whose combined research, strategic, creative, and technical expertise add value throughout a collaborative product-development process. This is how we deliver innovative solutions to our clients. From our office in the heart of downtown Philadelphia, we partner with U.S. and international clients, who range from startups to global market leaders. Recently we announced we’re merging with Delve, an innovation consulting firm based in Madison, Wisconsin, with offices in Boston and San Francisco.

Visual Designer

Visual Designer

Speechify is the easiest way to listen to the world’s information. . Articles on the web, documents in the cloud, books on your phone—we absorb the world’s content and help our members listen to it on the go, at their own speed, with tools that make learning easier, deeper, and faster.
Designing for diversity

Designing for diversity

When she was six years old, Monserrat Vázquez Fonseca could be found drawing houses, bedrooms, kitchens — anything with structure — from her childhood home in La Piedad, Michoacán. “I was just so attracted to the design process,” Vázquez Fonseca says. That attraction followed her until college where she ultimately...
Product Designer

Product Designer

At Marco Polo we're passionate about helping people feel close. We develop technology to make that kind of magic happen, and we insist on feeling joyful along the way. We're looking to hire a UI/UX Designer. A great candidate for this role has a strong background in UI/UX, including mobile...
Computersdesignboom.com

watch computers design houses with an interactive layout algorithm at venice biennale

Visitors to the spanish pavilion at this year’s venice architecture biennale will be able to take part in an interactive exhibit that uses an algorithm to automatically generate residential floor plans. devised by architect john porral, the project is called ‘the bedroom script’ and it questions how far computers should go in architectural design. people are invited to draw their desired rooms, which the computer furnishes and joins into apartments and buildings.
Senior 3D Designer

Senior 3D Designer

At Spline (spline.design), we are building a design tool to create 3d content for the web. We are a small team, and we are just starting. We are looking for someone who can help us solve Spline's design challenges. 🌈 We are passionate about building visual tools and solving creative...
Entertainment99designs

The principles of inclusive design

Inclusive design, the process of making design work for previously excluded users, is a concept many like to believe comes naturally. After all, becoming more inclusive starts with admitting that you are not inclusive, which can conflict with your self-image. But the reality is that designing from your own, isolated perspective is what comes naturally, since our personal experiences are the only ones that we have access to. Inclusive design, therefore, requires an active decision to make the effort.
BusinessThrive Global

Gary Chai of Cloud Interactive: “Building company culture”

Building company culture. A good company culture can do wonders for retaining and hiring good employees. However, building a good company culture takes time and effort. Getting alignment from the management team on what type of culture best fits your company is essential to the success of building a good company culture.
Computersbostonnews.net

What Are the Best User Flow Tools for UX Design in 2021-

A user flow is critical to any process-based transaction where a user needs to interact with technology, either using a website, a mobile app, or any other digital product. Since the user flow directly impacts the overall experience, user flows are critical to achieving superior UX design standards. Let's learn more about what it is, why it's important, and what the best tools are to create both simple and complex flow charts for user flows, as of 2021.
SoftwareDigital Signage Today

RoboAds introduces mobile advertising, interactive robot

RoboAds, a Palo Alto, California based robotics startup, has introduced a commercial robot called RoboSignage that can display visual content and allow viewers to interact with it in real time via their mobile phones, Faysal ElChamaa, company CEO, told this website. The robot was introduced at the AIBC World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Interactive Tactile Art Exhibitions

Tactile Baltics is an interactive art exhibition that showcases the design principles of three Baltic countries: Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia. The art show was organized by NID, the Latvian Design Centre, and the Lithuanian Design Forum to draw international attention to design innovations in Eastern Europe. Tactile Baltics is premiering at the London Design Festival and will appear in the Shoreditch Design Triangle, as well as Adorno's Collectible Design Trail.
Interactive Architecture Festivals

Interactive Architecture Festivals

During this year's London Festival of Architecture, nine imaginative seating designs have appeared across the city. The theme of this year's festival was care, invitation, and how people can better support each other and the environment. Out of all the contestants, nine architectural designers responded best to the prompts. Scattered...
Petsgitconnected.com

How To Make Interactive Maps With Folium

A tutorial of how you can make interactive maps with folium and pandas. Folium provides a python interface for leaflet.js. Leaflet.js is a Javascript library for interactive maps and can be useful to know on its own. The benefit of using this library via Folium is that Folium makes it very easy to use from within a Jupyter Notebook and to access your python data structures (e.g. Pandas DataFrames). The documentation for Folium can be found on its official website. For this tutorial, we will work with the Baltimore Arrest Data.
Designer Collection

Designer Collection

NiLuu is a PETA-Approved vegan silk and cruelty-free loungewear brand that offers premium quality vegan silk kimonos, sleep masks, face masks, and pillowcases that combine the iconic elegance of traditional silk with a socially and environmentally ethical production process. The end result is an unparalleled design that breathes like cotton, drapes beautifully like silk, and reflects the cultural tradition of luxury textiles Turkey.
Transportation Design

Transportation Design

In this program, students are invited to assume the role of “designer as inventor,” as they are led through a complete design process that includes extensive research, sketching and 3D rendering, animation, core competencies analysis, and more. Special projects explore innovation through forms and materials, functionality, and engineering. Students apply to this understanding a real-world strategy that includes business practices, research, brand identity, vehicle architecture, and mobility as a system.
User Experience (UX) Designer

User Experience (UX) Designer

Bitovi’s User Experience department is looking for passionate, experienced UX generalists who align with our team values (listed below). In addition to client work, as a Bitovian you’ll have the opportunity to shape a small and growing company by applying your talent and passion for an area of interest. Bitovi's employees:
ElectronicsThe Journal

LG Launches Interactive Classroom Displays

LG Business Solutions has launched a new series of interactive classroom displays, the TR3DJ series, available in sizes up to 86 inches. The new displays are designed for broad compatibility and come with Android 8.0 installed. According to LG, “The TR3DJ series displays are designed to support virtually any application, content management system, learning platform or online conferencing solution that a school uses to engage students in-class and remotely.”
MySanAntonio

The 5 Cs of Logo Design That Will Always Stand the Test of Time

How do you solve a problem like a boring logo? Let me tell you, uninspired logos are just the worst for a business that’s trying to grow. They don’t represent. They don’t carry their weight. They’re easy to forget, or they’re memorable for the wrong reasons. Ultimately, they’re the exact...
Free Gold Backgrounds for Graphic Designers

Free Gold Backgrounds for Graphic Designers

Yet there are few aesthetics more iconic, more elegant, and more professional than gold. It is a symbol of wealth, of refinement, and it is captivating and smooth all at the same time. A powerhouse in the world of visual styles. It’s for this reason exactly that we’ve compiled a...
Computersdigitalinformationworld.com

What Should the Best UI Design Tool for a Beginner Offer?

The key consideration here is the learning curve: the gentler, the better. But there are several factors that contribute to this. Let’s see what they are:. Layout, menus, iconography, and navigation - Knowing your way around intuitively makes a great deal of difference in your efficiency and speed. Easy access...