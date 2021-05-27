Cancel
Miami, FL

The best June events in Miami

By Virginia Gil
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalendar in these June events in Miami for an epic start to summer in the Magic City. June events in Miami seldom extended beyond the Wynwood stroll or South Beach day. In fact, spending time on a Miami beach pretty much summed up our June plans in years past. This time, however, expect the start of summer to be busier than ever. Our list of things to do in Miami this month reflects a collective interest in going out and exploring the city, whether it’s spending the day in a lush garden, going on a gallery walk or changing up your fitness routine for something with better scenery. Below, you’ll find a list of June events to add to your calendar, plus a few ongoing exhibitions and happenings to carry you right through the end of the season.

Miami, FLcalleochonews.com

4 of the Best Japanese Restaurants in Miami

Miami offers an array of stellar Japanese restaurants that’ll bring Tokyo to you. When it comes to Japanese restaurants and food, the first thing that pops into most people’s heads is sushi. However, there’s plenty of frying, grilling, steaming, and simmering going on in Japanese kitchens as well! Think soy-marinated fish fillets, udon, ramen, yakitori, and sukiyaki, teriyaki— the list of distinctive, mouthwatering dishes from the “Land of the Rising Sun” can go on and on! Now, if you love Japanese cuisine, you don’t have to dream about a trip to Tokyo. The following are some of our favorite ones—enjoy!
Miami, FLhopculture.com

Miami’s Newest Brewery, Shōjō Beer Co, Features One Heck Of A Crazy Backstory

Over the last several years, one of the most engaging craft beer personalities on Instagram has been Haidar Hachem, aka @thirsty_samurai_piggy. Whether posing in a pair of short shorts or on a brewing deck, the Lebanese-American brewer brings infectious good energy to his beer photography. Even if you don’t know him personally, you want good things to happen to him and his partner, Marilyn Orozco, an Instagram personality in her own right who goes by @littlemariii. Big supporters of everyone else, Hachem and Orozco are now launching their own project: Shōjō Beer Co, a Japanese-inspired beer brand based in South Florida.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

This top Miami chef is bringing his mainland pizzeria to South Beach

One of Miami’s best pizza shops is taking its talents to South Beach. Harry’s Pizzeria, where James Beard award-winner Michael Schwartz branched out from fine dining to finely topped artisanal pies, will open its third location in July, this one on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, according to a press release.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Rauw Alejandro, Smokepurpp, Quavo, Offset, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Miami Beach, FLMiami Herald

Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns to Miami Beach

Memorial Day Weekend crowds will see military aircraft and parachute teams in the skies above South Beach during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show. The two-day event will feature extreme water sports, motocross stunts, and a military display village.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Fame Tattoos Now Offering Complimentary Tattoo Design Consultations

One of the nation’s leading tattoo shops is now offering no-cost consultations. HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering free in-person tattoo design consultations. “We're very excited to offer a free one-hour, in-person tattoo design consultations...
Miami, FLClick10.com

New COVID vaccine pop-up site opens in downtown Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local business leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning at a new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at the DuPont Building at 169 E. Flagler St. in downtown Miami. The vaccination site will be open from Monday, May 17,...
Miami, FLclick orlando

Burger King bringing back crown-shaped nuggets

A fan favorite is making a comeback at Burger King. After being pulled from the fast-food chain a decade ago, crown-shaped nuggets will return to locations around South Florida. [TRENDING: Search ongoing for missing Fla. girl | Meet the new Miss Universe | Tiger spotted on front lawn finally located]
Miami Beach, FLlmgfl.com

Get Ready for SOBEWFF

The four-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, with events throughout the Miami Beach area. Visit sobewff.org for the complete schedule and ticket information. Thursday, May 20. Italian Bites on the Beach: Giada De Laurentiis plays host at this beachside affair presented by...
Tampa, FLtherealdeal.com

Home run: Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M

Miami Marlins co-owner and New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter scored a home run with the sale of his waterfront estate in Tampa. Jeter and his wife, Hannah, who had rented the Davis Islands mansion to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

Monday Musings: re-living your favorite Cane moment ever; big win at the Light

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to dive into the deep recesses of my brain and see what Canes-related content is floating around in there...... 1) The 4’s Up Podcast run by Jordan Nelson and Marsh is fantastic. It’s insightful and entertaining, and it also came up with an interesting talking point last week. If you could hop into a time machine and go back to any moment in Hurricane history, which moment would you go back and re-live?
Miami, FLoceandrive.com

Antonino Aiello's 100% Capri Becomes A Household Luxury Name in Miami

The charismatic, larger than life Italian designer Antonino Aiello seems to have created a stir in Miami. Across all the luxury hotspots in Miami Beach- from the Setai to the Surf Club to Joia Beach- fashionable Miami denizens can be seen flaunting the free-flowing white, blue, and grey linen fabrics of Aiello's 100% Capri.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida StateWSVN-TV

Miami Beach mayor, business owners oppose gambling in Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayor of Miami Beach and other business owners said they do not want gambling in Florida, as Tallahassee lawmakers reconvene for a special session to discuss the compact reached between the state and the Seminole Tribe. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached a...