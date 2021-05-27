This Dover NH Drugstore Location Will Be No More After This July?

New Hampshire is a great place to live! We have it all. The ocean, Mount Washington, Lake Winnipesaukee, Story Land, the first library in America and so much more! And taxes? Who needs 'em! It is a terrific place to raise a family. Of course when you are considering moving anywhere, ideally you would like to buy/rent property in a safe town with low crime rates. I was surprised to see ZERO New Hampshire cities on a list released by safewise.com of the top 100 safest cities in 2021. However, our neighbors to the south, Massachusetts, had 17 cities make the list! Massachusetts even cultivated the top two spots with Hopkinton at #1 and Franklin at #2.