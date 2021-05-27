Cancel
Dover, NH

This Dover NH Drugstore Location Will Be No More After This July?

By A-Train
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This 118 Central Ave Dover, NH location of CVS has been my 'go to' for so many things for so many years, going back to when it was a CARE Pharmacy. Did you know they're moving out?. I had no clue that they'll be moving out this July until I...

wokq.com
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
City
Dover, NH
Plaistow, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Famous Clam Bar is Coming Back to Route 125 in Plaistow, New Hampshire

It Won’t Be Larry’s But the Clam Bar Will Soon Be Back in Business. Larry’s Clam bar was in business for so many years after opening in 1961. The owner, Larry Haggett closed down the Clam Bar back in 2016 and passed away at 83-years-old in 2019 according to reporting by unionleader.com. Many residents of the area have fond memories of getting seafood and ice cream from Larry’s walk-up window. There was even a machine that laid eggs with prizes in them. The machine is gone but Larry’s memory will live on.
Amherst, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Wheelchair For a Tortoise ? An Amazing Co. in Amherst, New Hampshire Helps

Why would a tortoise need a wheelchair? Very good question. Recently, a tortoise named George Bailey was rescued from an exotic animal farm in Tennesee according to wmur.com. Poor George was born with a condition that did not allow his bones to form correctly and left him unable to use his back legs. The poor thing was really stuck and unable to move. Since tortoises can live up to over a hundred years, it was important that he be able to get around. Imagine being stuck in one place for 90 years. Terrifying.
Posted by
97.5 WOKQ

Cannonball! City of Portsmouth, NH to Open Public Pool

Officials in the city of Portsmouth are planning to open the Peirce Island Outdoor Pool for the summer season on June 21. The pool will be open to city residents from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week and no reservations are required. Admission is free. City Manager...
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Accident at Portsmouth, NH, Traffic Circle Makes Residents Contemplate if it’s Time to Make a Change

If you live in or around the Seacoast I think we can all agree that the Portsmouth traffic circle is a tricky one. Even if you are confident on what you are supposed to be doing we get a lot of visitors especially this time of year! They are confused as to when it is their turn to go. Or they go when it isn't their turn and they are in the wrong lane which forces other drivers to slam on their brakes or worse, it can cause an accident.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

According to Safewise.com, The Number One Safest City in America is in Massachusetts

New Hampshire is a great place to live! We have it all. The ocean, Mount Washington, Lake Winnipesaukee, Story Land, the first library in America and so much more! And taxes? Who needs 'em! It is a terrific place to raise a family. Of course when you are considering moving anywhere, ideally you would like to buy/rent property in a safe town with low crime rates. I was surprised to see ZERO New Hampshire cities on a list released by safewise.com of the top 100 safest cities in 2021. However, our neighbors to the south, Massachusetts, had 17 cities make the list! Massachusetts even cultivated the top two spots with Hopkinton at #1 and Franklin at #2.
Salem, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Discover Every Epic Activity Accessible at New Hampshire’s Mount Washington

Mount Washington may be one of those destinations that we take for granted, simply because it's always right there. Just like if you grew up in Salem, New Hampshire with Canobie Lake Park less than a 10-minute drive from you, or if you grew up in Saco, Maine with Funtown Splashtown USA a quick jaunt across town -- it's always there, so you take it for granted.
Somersworth, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

A Moose and Now a Bear In Somersworth, Oh My!

First, it was a moose on the loose in Somersworth. Now a bear was spotted on Tuesday evening. After the moose was spotted Saturday on Church Street, members of The (un)Official City of Somersworth, NH Facebook page reported seeing a bear on South Street near Cumberland Farms. Madisyn McCormack wrote...
Posted by
97.5 WOKQ

In NH: Portsmouth, Durham to Consider Ending Mask Mandates

Mask mandates appear to be running their course in New Hampshire. Councilors in Portsmouth and Durham will consider proposals next week to scale back or fully rescind mask mandates in effect in those communities. The proposals come amid a steady decline in Covid-19 cases in the area and the state...
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Complete Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks In Maine

While there were a few 4th of July fireworks displays in Maine last year, the vast majority were cancelled out of concerns the events would spread the virus. This was especially true for the larger displays like Portland, Augusta, Lewiston / Auburn, and Bangor. Now, it appears that the majority...
Boston, MAPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Duck Boat Tour Is the Perfect Way to Explore Boston

If you've never been on a Duck Tour in Boston, consider a trip this year!. A duck tour is one of the best, most entertaining ride around Bean Town you could do this Summer and it's great for the whole family. You can see the whole city of Boston on land and sea all in the same vehicle! First, you have to buy your ticket. More on that a little later in this article. Then, you wait for the Duck Boat to pick you up and bring you all around Boston on land and on sea!
Lincoln, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Beat the Heat This Summer on This Epic Natural Waterslide in New Hampshire

Slide through the heat this summer on a nature-made waterslide in New Hampshire. Just a three-hour drive north from the SouthCoast and nestled near Lincoln, New Hampshire, Franconia Falls is bound to be a big hit for everyone in your family this summmer, from kids to adults. The trail to and from the falls is 6.8 miles roundtrip, but is described by All Trails hikers as flat and and heavily trafficked. Dogs can even come along, but they must remain leashed at all times while on the trail.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

This Black Bear is Working on His Fitness by Trekking from Massachusetts to New Hampshire in 10 Days

Take your bird feeders down, folks! No really, they should come down by April 1st per New Hampshire Fish and Game. Black Bears are up and about and after a long nap this Winter these dudes and gals are famished. Though berries and green vegetation are getting less scarce as we get closer to Summer, Black Bears are still a wandering around looking for any food they can get their paws on.
Somersworth, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

A Moose Was Spotted on the Loose in Somersworth, NH, Neighborhood

A moose was spotted running around a Somersworth neighborhood on Saturday morning. Melanie Chase told Seacoast Current her husband and sons saw the moose on Church Street but when police arrived they left as not to stress the moose out. In the Facebook group The (un)Official City of Somersworth, NH Brandi Thompson said she saw the moose on Lincoln Street near the old Hilltop School.
Posted by
97.5 WOKQ

The 5 Most Frustrating Pet Peeves At New Hampshire Grocery Stores

What began as a discussion about the removal of one way aisles throughout Granite State grocery stores, ended as a gripe session about other common pet peeves. Here are 5 of the most frustrating, for your enjoyment. The 5 Most Frustrating Pet Peeves At New Hampshire Grocery Stores. Thankfully, the...
Sandown, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Police: Sandown, NH Man Bitten in Face By Dog

A man was bitten in the face by a dog brought to his home by a guest on Monday, according to Sandown police. Lt. John Sable told Seacoast Current the dog - a boxer mix - bit the homeowner during the morning hours at a house on Royal Range Road, sending the man to a hospital.