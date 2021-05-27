Will This Beloved New Hampshire Clam Bar Open This Summer?
Larry's Clam Bar in Plaistow is re-opening, but with a different name, according to a story from the Union Leader. Larry's Clam Bar has been for sale for years. Larry, now deceased, put the beloved place up for sale in 2016. Bob Pagliarulo purchased the location two weeks ago. Bob also owns the Saddle Up Saloon in Kingston, which is doing really well despite the pandemic and restaurants, in general, having a hard time hiring people.wokq.com