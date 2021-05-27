Will This Beloved New Hampshire Clam Bar Open This Summer?

Can You Believe in Gadgets to Keep Sharks Away? Mark Zuckerberg Does!. Do you believe the hype behind the Sharkbanz bracelet? Apparently, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, does according to yahoo.com. The bracelet is supposed to emit an electromagnetic current that keeps the sharks away from you. Zuckerberg was spotted wearing one while surfing on his hydrofoil surfboard in Kauai, Hawaii. Should you rush out to buy one for your next trip to Wallis Sands Beach or Hampton Beach or any beach here on the Seacoast, I know one way to guarantee you don’t get attacked by sharks. Stay on the beach. But seriously Zuckerberg the founder of Fb is a smart guy and one of the richest people in the world, maybe he's onto something because he does surf a lot.