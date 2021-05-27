Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plaistow, NH

Will This Beloved New Hampshire Clam Bar Open This Summer?

By Sarah Sullivan
Posted by 
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Larry's Clam Bar in Plaistow is re-opening, but with a different name, according to a story from the Union Leader. Larry's Clam Bar has been for sale for years. Larry, now deceased, put the beloved place up for sale in 2016. Bob Pagliarulo purchased the location two weeks ago. Bob also owns the Saddle Up Saloon in Kingston, which is doing really well despite the pandemic and restaurants, in general, having a hard time hiring people.

wokq.com
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NH
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Plaistow, NH
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ice Time#Fun Time#The Saddle Up Saloon#The Ice Cream#Wallethub#Tripadvisor#Clam Bar Facebook#Beloved Clam Bar#Cool Prizes#U S Beach Towns#Sale#Cars#July#Appreciation#Commuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Nashua, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

SkyVenture in Nashua, New Hampshire is the Most Fun You’ll Have Indoors

Sure, everyone loves being outside in the summer but if you find yourself enjoying the beautiful Nashua, New Hampshire, be sure to spend an afternoon at SkyVenture. Have you ever wanted to try surfing but can't get to the west coast and don't want to brave the cold east coast waters? SkyVenture has you covered with the largest indoor surfing facility in North America. The wave machine can be modified for all skill levels so it's the perfect way to learn and finally cross out surfing from your bucket list.
Windham, MEPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Lowe’s Memorial Day Tribute Will Make You Proud to Be an American

Sometimes it seems like we lose sight of just what Memorial Day means in our country. When you think of Memorial Day, you think of the unofficial start of summer. You think a three-day weekend. You think of getting together with family and friends to grill, camp, fish, or go boating. You think of shopping with sales as the stores. There is a store in Maine that did not forget what Memorial Day means for us as a Nation and demonstrated that beautifully with one of their parking spaces.
Somersworth, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

A Moose Was Spotted on the Loose in Somersworth, NH, Neighborhood

A moose was spotted running around a Somersworth neighborhood on Saturday morning. Melanie Chase told Seacoast Current her husband and sons saw the moose on Church Street but when police arrived they left as not to stress the moose out. In the Facebook group The (un)Official City of Somersworth, NH Brandi Thompson said she saw the moose on Lincoln Street near the old Hilltop School.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Was a Megalodon Shark Caught on Video off the Coast of Massachusetts? Not Exactly

Viral Video of Shark has Some Wondering of the Megalodon Shark is Back. There is a viral TikTok video of a shark sighting off the coast of Massachusetts and it’s stunning. Alex Albrecht who is a marine diversity student captured the monstrous looking creature swimming off the coast of Massachusetts from the top mast of a tall ship, the SSV Corwith Cramer according to nbcboston.com. It has been viewed over 37 million times. And no, the megalodon is not back. From his view from above, the shark certainly looks massive but it is not an extinct monster, is a basking shark that is basically harmless to humans.
Manchester, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Veteran Brought to Tears After Birthday Surprise

Even though Memorial Day Weekend is (ideally) a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedom and ability to have a 3-day weekend in the first place, it's just so fitting that this all went down during Memorial Day Weekend. Because while Robert Cass was fortunate enough to not lose his life fighting for our freedom, according to WMUR, he still served 22 years in the United States Marine Corps and went through two combat tours in Vietnam.
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

After A Rainy Memorial Weekend, Maine and NH Should Sizzle This Week And Beyond

It's a curious thing about holiday weekends. We put so much stake into them when it comes to plans whether that be camping, hiking, or just gathering with friends and family. We're willing to travel further and stay longer. But for the people of Maine, all of that excitement often hinges on the weather. Memorial Weekend 2021 did not deliver weather-wise unless you're a huge fan of damp conditions, cool breezes and random downpours Even Keith Carson couldn't believe what we were dealing with.
Hampton, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

How to Keep Safe Against Shark Attacks on the New England Coastline

Can You Believe in Gadgets to Keep Sharks Away? Mark Zuckerberg Does!. Do you believe the hype behind the Sharkbanz bracelet? Apparently, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, does according to yahoo.com. The bracelet is supposed to emit an electromagnetic current that keeps the sharks away from you. Zuckerberg was spotted wearing one while surfing on his hydrofoil surfboard in Kauai, Hawaii. Should you rush out to buy one for your next trip to Wallis Sands Beach or Hampton Beach or any beach here on the Seacoast, I know one way to guarantee you don’t get attacked by sharks. Stay on the beach. But seriously Zuckerberg the founder of Fb is a smart guy and one of the richest people in the world, maybe he's onto something because he does surf a lot.
LifestylePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Check Out America’s 50 Greatest Beach Towns to Live In

People innately love being near the water. Just the act of looking at a body of water--in real life or in a photograph--measurably lowers stress levels. Sure, the average cost of a waterfront home in the U.S. is about double that of a similar house located inland, but you get what you pay for: People who live near rivers, lakes, and oceans are also happier and healthier than those who live away from water. When you think of it that way, maybe that waterfront view is worth spending extra money on rent.
Dover, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

New Play Patio Opens at Children’s Museum of New Hampshire

A new outdoor play patio recently opened at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in downtown Dover. On May 20, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and CMNH President Jane Bard invited everyone to explore this new space designed for messy, creative fun. There is a wash sink for children to...
WildlifePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Bizarre But Crazy True Story Local Bird Adopts New Hampshire Man

If you know me, you know I love birds and bird stories. I find birds fascinating. I mean, apparently, they are the ancestors of dinosaurs so maybe that’s where my fascination comes from. According to heraldsun.com, Mary Beth Westward of New London says a ruffed grouse appears to have claimed her husband as his own. The family has even given the ruffed grouse name: Walter.
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Craft Burger Joint is Opening a Portsmouth, NH, Location in 2022

If you love game changing burgers, local craft beer, and a nostalgic environment then you are most likely a fan of Hop + Grind. We all know Guy Fieri is! The downtown Durham based burger joint was highlighted last May on a special takeout edition of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Chef Bobby Marcotte was featured on the episode and I can't tell you how thrilling it was to see a hometown celebrity on the Food Network. Bobby is the executive chef of Hop + Grind (both Durham and Peabody, MA, locations) AND the executive chef of the Tuckaway Tavern in Raymond! Needless to say, he's a busy dude. But not too busy to open ANOTHER Hop + Grind Location in Portsmouth next year. He recently took to Facebook to share the news:
North Hampton, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

NH Residents Are More Comfortable Eating in a Restaurant and Going to the Beach

A recent study by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center says that New Hampshire residents are more comfortable stepping out to get their hair cut, eating in a restaurant, and going to the beach according to boston.com. As the COVID-19 case counts are down the rate of vaccinations in our state rises, people are getting ready to go back to life as it was before the pandemic lockdown.
Gas PricePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

How Much Is Too Much For A Maine Lobster Roll?

Wow, what's going on? $34 for a lobster roll? And you're still buying them?. Mainers and flatlanders alike are not only amazed with $3.25 per gallon gas prices but also with the price of lobster lately. The latest prices that we could dig up are $13.99 a lb. for hard shell at Hannaford, $49.99 for freshly picked, and $34 for a lobster roll at Red's Eats in Wiscasset, which seems to be the lobster roll place that all other lobster roll places are measured by.