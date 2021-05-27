Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmi, IL

Sergeant Spence Says He’s Leaving the Carmi Police Department

By Jc Tinsley
wrul.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fan favorite Carmi Police officer is planning to hang up his uniform. Sergeant Brad Spence formally announced on his social media Wednesday evening that he had mixed emotions about leaving the force. He’ll be resigning he says in mid June. Spence says, “it’s sad to walk away from something I worked extremely hard to get…from a great leader and department.” Spence says he’s going to work in the Parks Department. Chief Jason Carter says Spence will be sorely missed by himself, the department, and citizens. Officials with police and sheriff’s offices say new legislation passed this year will decimate law enforcement and is causing many working in the profession to rethink their choices. Former Sheriff Doug Maier said it was a factor in why he decided to retire when he did. Agencies across the area and state are struggling to find new recruits as well.

www.wrul.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carmi, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Mixed Emotions#State Police#Carmi Police Department#The Parks Department#Sergeant Brad Spence#Officer#Chief Jason Carter#Mid June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Carmi, ILwrul.com

Carmi Woman Arrested on Hamilton County FTA Warrant

A Carmi woman is out on bond after turning herself into Carmi Police Sunday afternoon. 46 year old Sandee Brown of Church Street showed up at the police department just before 5pm to turn herself in on a Hamilton County warrant for Failure to Appear in court. The original charge dates back to July of 2017 on a charge of Possession of Meth. Brown was found guilty that September.
Illinois Statewjpf.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois Statewish989.com

ISP District 19 in Carmi Releases April Activity and Enforcement Results

CARMI – Illinois State Police District 19 in Carmi Tuesday released activity and enforcement figures for the month of April. Troopers in District 19, which includes Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, White, Hamilton, Saline, and Gallatin counties, recorded 1,290 incidents during the month. Enforcement activity consisted of 551 citations and 1,015 written...