Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Cut FB Dan Vitale

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots have released fullback Dan Vitale, as Jim McBride of the Boston Globe tweets. To take his place on the roster, the Pats have added tight end Troy Fumagalli. Vitale joined the Patriots last year, but opted out of the 2020 season in the midst of the pandemic. Vitale was one of the first NFL players to take the opt-out, following Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Ravens wideout De’Anthony Thomas, Seahawks guard Chance Warmack and Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady. Before that, Vitale played 170 snaps for the Packers in 2019, catching 12 passes for 97 yards.

www.profootballrumors.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chance Warmack
Person
Jim Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Seahawks#Cowboys#American Football#Pats#Nfl Players#The Packers#Patriots Cut#The Boston Globe#Chiefs#Usa Today Sports Images#Photo Courtesy#The League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Danny Vitale: Cut by New England

The Patriots cut Vitale on Thursday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports. Vitale opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns related to COVID-19, so his tenure with the Patriots comes to an end without his ever having suited up for a game with the team. The dual-threat fullback shouldn't have much trouble latching on elsewhere this offseason.
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli (pronounced – foo-mah-GAH-lee). Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released FB Danny Vitale. Troy Fumagalli. Fumagalli, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (156th...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Pats cut Danny Vitale to make room for another TE

The New England Patriots' tight end facelift continues. The Patriots signed tight end Troy Fumagalli and released fullback Danny Vitale on Thursday, The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reports. Vitale, who opted out of the 2020 season, was at Patriots OTAs earlier this week and appeared set to return. His release...
NFLsteelers.com

Tomlin likes what he sees so far

Liking what he sees: The Steelers have almost two days of their rookie minicamp under their belt at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and so far Coach Mike Tomlin likes what he sees from the new crop of rookies. "We're having a real good weekend," said Tomlin. "We are getting...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Simms ranks 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo at No. 21 among top 40 QBs

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Chris Simms of NBC Sports continues the countdown of his often controversial annual ranking of his top 40 NFL quarterbacks. The San Francisco 49ers were previously represented by rookie Trey Lance, who came in at No. 38. Now we know where starter Jimmy Garoppolo falls within the ranking as teams prepare for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Two key assets that can help develop Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears signed Andy Dalton well before they knew they could acquire a first-round talent in the 2021 NFL Draft. Many believed that it would be the Andy Dalton and Nick Foles show that would end the reign of Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace. However, the Chicago Bears head coach and general manager were not going to go down without a fight.
NFLNFL

NFL's most underappreciated players: Deion Jones, Allen Robinson, Dallas Goedert among NFC picks

One of my favorite offseason tasks is to scour every NFL roster and identify the most underappreciated player on each team using my context-based models. In the fast-paced NFL season, it's easy to focus on superstars or skill-position players who help us win in fantasy football, but one of the most useful applications of analytics is to view every game from the previous campaign through the lens of a total-contribution metric to see where teams earned an edge that perhaps didn't get as much attention as it should have during the season. With that in mind, here's how I came up with my list of the most underappreciated players ...
NFLAshtabula Star Beacon

Sacked: Browns All-Pro Garrett 'retires' from basketball

BEREA — Myles Garrett can dump all the quarterbacks he wants. His dunking days are over. The Browns' All-Pro defensive end, who recently posted videos on Twitter and Instagram of him dominating on the basketball court, has put his hoops game on hold. On Wednesday, Garrett, who is attending Cleveland's...
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Are the Chiefs' Pass-Catchers the Best in the NFL?

Do the Kansas City Chiefs have the best pass-catchers in the NFL? Not according to a recent article by Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus!. Now, to be fair, Palazzolo doesn't exactly have the Chiefs scraping the bottom of the barrel in terms of wide receiver and tight end talent. The Chiefs come in at No. 3, behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. And he has a point.
NFLUSA Today

Pro Football Focus ranks Texans S Justin Reid as 25th-best in the NFL

Pro Football Focus is at it again, and this time the football scouting firm has ranked Houston Texans safety Justin Reid as the 25th-best in the NFL at his position. According to Sam Monson of PFF, the former 2018 third-round pick from Stanford’s ranking is suffering a little bit due to the downturn Houston experienced in 2020 with a 4-12 record and the defense among the worst in the league.
NFLohionewstime.com

Predict total wins for Colin Cowherd and Cleveland Browns

Colin Cowherd Cleveland Browns The 2021 schedule was announced on Wednesday. Cowherd may have radical opinions on Browns and Baker-related topics, but in fact his schedule evaluation makes sense. Before talking about his / over-prediction, here is his overall observation of Browns’ schedule. 1. The first week with the Chiefs...
NFLfullscalephilly.com

PFF ranks Eagles wide receiving corps at bottom-3 unit in the NFL

Pro Football Focus has been doing their rounds on ranking position groups around the NFL. On Wednesday, they took a crack at ranking all 32 wide receiving corps from best to worst. Coming off back-to-back abysmal receiving seasons, it should be to no one’s surprise that PFF ranked the Philadelphia...
NFLboltbeat.com

Cooper Kupp takes potentially cryptic shot at PFF for Keenan Allen

LA Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. Allen has consistently been one of the best wideouts in the league and for whatever reason he often gets overlooked for other big-name receivers that, quite frankly, do not have the numbers that Allen has.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Curtis Samuel thrilled with Washington's offensive potential

The NFL has become a speed-based league, with teams looking for receivers who can take the top off a defense or stretch it horizontally on jet sweeps or quick throws. And the Washington Football Team certainly had that in mind when it went out to get former Carolina Panthers dynamo Curtis Samuel this offseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft prospects: Montaric Brown

For quite some time, University of Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown is an underrated weapon in the Razorback defense. Blessed with all the tools and the skillset to be a legitimate star in the National Football League, Brown has the football intelligence, the speed, and the size (he’s six-foot-tall and 190 pounds) to catch the attention of coaches and scouts at the highest level. Moving forward, the Arkansas native is someone that Philadelphia Eagles fans need to keep both eyes on.
NFLUSA Today

Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson land on CBS' Top 100 NFL Players of 2021

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco released his annual Top 100 NFL Players list, where there were two Bears players on the list — both ranking inside the top 50. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack was the highest-ranked Bear on the list at No. 20. Last season, Mack totaled 47 tackles, nine sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 16 hurries, three forced fumbles, three passes defensed, one interception and one safety. He was also voted to the All-Pro second team.