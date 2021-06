The Canadian economy suffered another bout of layoffs in May, but the situation could turn quickly as provinces begin to shed their lockdown restrictions. Employment fell by 68,000 last month, following a loss of 207,000 positions in April, Statistics Canada said Friday. The unemployment rate ticked up to 8.2 per cent from 8.1 per cent. The number of employed is down 3 per cent from when COVID-19 started, or 570,000 people.