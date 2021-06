WHITE COUNTY, IL — One person was killed after being struck by a semi early Friday morning in White County. According to Illinois State Police, 45-year-old Aaron K. Enoch of Pickerington, OH was driving her semi with trailer in the right lane of eastbound I-64 at milepost 128.5 when a pedestrian – identified as 36-year-old Dustin T. Gregory of Lovington, IL – was walking in the same area.