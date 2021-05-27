Cancel
Boston, MA

Man arrested on attempted murder charge in connection with Roxbury shooting

By Brynne Connolly
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing a slew of charges, including assault with intent to murder, in connection with a shooting in Roxbury earlier this month. Officers responding to the activation of a shot spotter on Ruggles Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 17 spoke with witnesses who said they heard at least seven to eight shots and saw the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Steven Velasquez, open fire on a car, according to Boston police.

