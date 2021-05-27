White County Man Arrested on Warrant While Served Order of Protection

A White County man is free after being released on his own recognizance yesterday evening. 31 year old Jace Webb of Burnt Prairie was released Wednesday evening after being taken in on a warrant for his arrest the same day. Deputy Weiss and Deputy Lucas of the White County Sheriffs Department were initially targeting Webb to serve a White County Order of Protection when they were informed of the warrant that for his arrest relating to a Misdemeanor Theft Charge in late 2019.