Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

White County Man Arrested on Warrant While Served Order of Protection

By Jc Tinsley
wrul.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA White County man is free after being released on his own recognizance yesterday evening. 31 year old Jace Webb of Burnt Prairie was released Wednesday evening after being taken in on a warrant for his arrest the same day. Deputy Weiss and Deputy Lucas of the White County Sheriffs Department were initially targeting Webb to serve a White County Order of Protection when they were informed of the warrant that for his arrest relating to a Misdemeanor Theft Charge in late 2019.

www.wrul.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warrant#Recognizance#Arrest Warrant#Burnt Prairie#Man#Deputy Lucas#Deputy Weiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Arrested on Williamson Town Court Warrant

A traffic stop in the town of Ontario Thursday resulted in the arrest of a Rochester man on a warrant issued out of Williamson Town Court. Luis Guevara is accused of failing to appear in court after being charged last November with aggravated unlicensed operator, operating while registration suspended or revoked, and operating without insurance.
Cedar County, MO921news.com

Bates County assist Cedar County in Serving Search Warrant

An investigation conducted by Sgt. Clay Jeffries and Sheriff McCrary has resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs and explosive devices and five arrests. On 6/2/21 Sgt. Jeffries obtained a search warrant for a residence at 314 Lafayette in Eldorado Springs. Sheriff Chad Anderson from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office...
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

City man wanted on felony warrant arrested near Indian Lake

A city man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested on the north side of Indian Lake Wednesday night around 8:45. Initially, the Logan County Sheriff's Office and Russells Point Police Department responded to a domestic incident. Donta Johnson, 37, was allegedly striking his girlfriend while walking down Ash Path...
Colorado StateWTOP

Arrest warrant stays sealed for Colorado man in wife’s death

DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant affidavit for a Colorado man charged with murder in the death of his wife who disappeared last year will remain sealed, a judge ruled Friday, saying that release of the document could harm the couple’s daughters and witnesses in the case and hinder Barry Morphew’s ability to prepare his own defense.
Public Safetythunderboltradio.com

Sharon man charged with stalking, violating order of protection

A Sharon man is in court this week, accused of stalking and violating an order of protection. Thirty-two-year-old Michael Robert Bowers was arrested earlier this year for Aggravated Stalking by Martin Police Investigator Sarah Rogers after the victim showed her a video Bowers sent her through a fictitious Facebook account he allegedly created just to make contact with the victim.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Cumberland woman arrested on Washington County warrant

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed on $15,000 bond Tuesday after she was served a bench warrant from Washington County for alleged failure to appear in court, Cumberland Police said. Xianna Letese Kesler, 30, remained in custody Wednesday awaiting a bail review hearing by a district court judge. She...
Pennsylvania Stateskooknews.com

Girardville Man Wields Knife on Troopers Serving Arrest Warrant

A Girardville man is facing assault charges after an incident in borough Friday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Friday, around 9:15am, State Troopers arrived at 18 North William Street, Girardville to serve an arrest warrant for Edward Brown, 59, for making terroristic threats. Once Troopers...
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Arrested After Search Warrant Served at Motel 6

Late this morning, May 24, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and Pettis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Motel 6, 3402 W. Broadway Blvd., Room 306, reference drug distribution. During execution, approximately one gram of black tar heroin was seized along with sales and use paraphernalia. In addition,...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Louisiana Detective Shot While Serving Warrant in 2016 Dies

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana detective who was shot multiple times while serving a warrant in 2016 has died from his injuries. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says Detective Stephen Arnold was under intense medical care since being shot. Arnold was a 12-year veteran of the force and was assigned to a federal Drug Enforcement Administration task force at the time of his injury.