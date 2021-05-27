Cancel
Wait what? Bizarre sequence helps Cubs top Pirates 5-3

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs took advantage of some heads-up baserunning by Jose Baez to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3.

Baez got in a rundown between home and first after a routine grounder, buying time for Willson Contreras to score all the way from second. Baez reached second on the play then scored on a single by Ian Happ to help the Cubs win for the ninth time in 11 games.

Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds and Michael Perez homered for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have dropped 8 of 9.

©2021 Cox Media Group

