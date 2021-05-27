Con Fire Investigators Announce Fireworks-Related Detentions In Pleasant Hill
Investigators Determine Fire Along Golf Club Road Adjacent to Diablo Valley College Caused by Fireworks; Second Area Fire Caused by Juveniles in Weeks’ Time. CONCORD, CALIF., May 27, 2021 – Con Fire today announced its fire investigators identified two juveniles believed responsible for an illegal fireworks-related fire in the vicinity of Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill. The fire follows another last week in the Vine Hill neighborhood of Martinez, also caused by juveniles.news24-680.com