Pleasant Hill, CA

Con Fire Investigators Announce Fireworks-Related Detentions In Pleasant Hill

By NEWS24-680
news24-680.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators Determine Fire Along Golf Club Road Adjacent to Diablo Valley College Caused by Fireworks; Second Area Fire Caused by Juveniles in Weeks’ Time. CONCORD, CALIF., May 27, 2021 – Con Fire today announced its fire investigators identified two juveniles believed responsible for an illegal fireworks-related fire in the vicinity of Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill. The fire follows another last week in the Vine Hill neighborhood of Martinez, also caused by juveniles.

