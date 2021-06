Former Vice President Pence on Thursday called January 6 a "dark day" in U.S. history, his strongest statement yet on the Capitol insurrection. What he's saying: "...President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office," the former VP said in a public address in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. "And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years."