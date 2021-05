"Courage can be that little voice inside your head saying tomorrow I will try again." The NFC Least, a 7-9 division winner, Hurts, Jones, Fitz. There is only one true QB in this division and that is Dak Prescott. Sure this year we have Fitz, surrounded by what appears to be the most solid team we’ve fielded probably since Gibbs stood on the sidelines in his second stint. But Fitz is a wild card who even joked about playing for almost every NFL team. If you are indeed a good QB, this likely doesn’t happen. He’s also almost 40.