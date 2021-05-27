Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temecula, CA

Man Admits Causing Deadly Crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 7 days ago

A drugged driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula that killed a woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and other charges. Javier Caldera, 27, of Auburn, Washington, admitted the murder count, as well as felony driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and hit-and-run with sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegations in a plea directly to Riverside County Superior Court Judge F. Paul Dickerson.

mynewsla.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temecula, CA
State
California State
Murrieta, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Murrieta, CA
Temecula, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 15#Deadly Crash#Killed Crash#Reckless Driving#Felony Murder#Guilty Of Murder#Chp#Free Daily Newsletters#Nissan Altima#Chevrolet Silverado#Auburn#Man#Second Degree Murder#Rancho California Road#Southbound I 15#Guilty Thursday#Bodily Injury#44 Year Old Janet Genao#Sentencing#State Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Murrieta, CAcaliforniainjuryblog.com

Man Killed in Murrieta Motorcycle Accident

Amarpaul Gill, 23, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Murrieta. According to a City News Service report, the fatal crash occurred the night of May 14 when the Ducati motorcycle Gill was riding north on Whitewood Road struck a Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn on southbound Meadowlark Lane.
Temecula, CAValley News

Genetic genealogy leads to identification of Temecula woman as cold case murder victim, husband charged

Authorities have announced the arrest of Jack Dennis Potter, 68, in the cold case murder of Temecula resident Laurie Diane Potter, 54, whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Laurie Potter’s remains were unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in an apartment complex dumpster. Her husband, Jack Potter, is accused of murdering her. At the time Laurie Potter’s remains were found, investigators were able to determine the remains belonged to an adult female, and that she was the victim of a homicide, but her identity and what exactly happened to her remained a mystery until recently thanks to the use of investigative genetic genealogy. According.
Bloomington, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Bloomington woman dies in Jurupa Valley crash with UPS truck

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Murrieta, CAmynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Murrieta Crash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in Murrieta, police said Saturday. The fatal crash occurred at around 8:10 p.m. Friday when a Ducati motorcycle heading north on Whitewood Road hit a Toyota Corolla making a left turn on southbound Meadowlark Lane, according to the Murrieta Police Department.
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Crash Involving UPS Truck in Jurupa Valley

A woman was killed in a crash between a sedan and a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The collision occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive...
Murrieta, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Murrieta

MURRIETA — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in Murrieta, police said Saturday. The fatal crash occurred at around 8:10 p.m. Friday when a Ducati motorcycle heading north on Whitewood Road hit a Toyota Corolla making a left turn on southbound Meadowlark Lane, according to the Murrieta Police Department.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Menifee, CAValley News

Punctured natural gas line prompts road closure in Menifee

A gas main was punctured at a construction site in Menifee today, prompting firefighters to shut down a road. The rupture was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the area of Calle Tomas and Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that workers at a development had inadvertently struck a two-inch diameter line, causing natural gas to escape. No evacuations of surrounding residences was ordered, but crews and Menifee police officers closed Newport for a half-mile going in both directions as a precaution, according to reports from the scene. SoCal Gas technicians were summoned to make repairs, which were expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours. The gas company offers free.
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

No Arrests Made During DUI Checkpoint in Jurupa Valley

No arrests were made during a driver’s license and sobriety checkpoint in Jurupa Valley, but numerous citations were issued, sheriff’s official said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint between 8 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of Limonite Avenue. Of the 760 drivers...
Riverside County, CAmynewsla.com

Two Injured in Rubidoux Crash

Two people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Rubidoux. The crash was reported at 6:38 p.m. on Armstrong Road at Gail Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free at least one of the patients from a vehicle, officials said. One...
Menifee, CAValley News

Fire damages Menifee home

A fire damaged a home in Menifee, Saturday, May 15. Firefighters dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 24800 block of Sunset Vista Avenue had the blaze contained at 8:20 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters said they would be at the scene for approximately two hours for overhaul. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Moreno Valley, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Moreno Valley hit-and-run

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Moreno Valley in February, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Friday, May 14. Investigators identified a possible suspect involved in the crash and served a search warrant at a Moreno Valley...
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Flames Damage Indio Home

Flames damaged a home in Indio Saturday evening, displacing two people. The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. in a 3,000-square-foot home in the 78800 block of Sunrise Mountain View, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The flames were out by 7:07 p.m., fire officials said. A firefighter was...
Banning, CAmynewsla.com

Felon Accused of Killing Banning Man, Wounding Another Arraigned0

A felon accused of gunning down a man and partially paralyzing the victim’s cousin during a dispute outside a Banning liquor store pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges. Brody Joseph Baca, 22, was arrested last month in Puerto Penasco, Mexico, and extradited back to Riverside County. He’s...
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Menifee, CAmynewsla.com

Vehicle Flips at Menifee Intersection, Shearing Fire Hydrant

A vehicle overturned at a Menifee intersection Friday and sheared a fire hydrant, but the driver escaped serious injury. The crash was reported at 5:10 p.m. at Briggs and Simpson roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and...