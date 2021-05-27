Man Admits Causing Deadly Crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula
A drugged driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula that killed a woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and other charges. Javier Caldera, 27, of Auburn, Washington, admitted the murder count, as well as felony driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and hit-and-run with sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegations in a plea directly to Riverside County Superior Court Judge F. Paul Dickerson.mynewsla.com