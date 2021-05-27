Heart, Love & Soul to allow sit-down dining

If you have been to the Fashion Outlets in Niagara Falls lately, you may have noticed a new addition. Evelyn George-Shongo, owner says the mall has been wonderful about having this space because they would love to see community involved in coming to this space. They have been very enthusiastic about what is going to be going on here. At Indigenous Attractions you can find handmade clothing, beautiful bead work, herbs and a number of other specialty goods. According to owners Evelyn and David George-Shongo, at the heart of their business is the opportunity to learn. Evelyn says they feel like it is a wonderful experience for everyone. David has a degree in Anthropology with many years of experience working in museums. Evelyn organizes cultural events. This husband and wife team say this project is definitely a combination of their strengths and passions.