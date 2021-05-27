Cancel
Niagara Falls, NY

Heart, Love & Soul to allow sit-down dining

Niagara Gazette
 8 days ago

In its continued mission to “nourish all in need – body, mind and soul,” Heart, Love and Soul will resume on-site dining starting Tuesday, during the lunch hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Lunch will be provided in to-go containers with the option of eating in...

www.niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Falls, NYNiagara Gazette

Zumba in the Park coming to the Falls

In an effort to create and increase access to physical activity in Niagara Falls’ North-End community, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, and the Niagara Falls Peacemaker are partnering together to offer Zumba in The Park. Classes will take place on...
Niagara Falls, NYwnypapers.com

NFMMC hosts pop-up vaccine clinics in partnership with NYS

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host pop-up vaccination clinics from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week at the Portage Road Transportation Center, 1162 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced five new pop-up vaccination sites at Niagara...
Niagara, NYLockport Union-Sun

Electrifying Niagara and more — tour guides lead the way

Spend much time on Goat Island admiring the Tesla Statue, American Falls and view of the gorge below and you are sure to encounter them. This past weekend, there were multiple tours going on including some from Over the Falls Tours. Guide Tom Kerr had a group including folks from...
Niagara Falls, NYCullman Times

Q and A: TikTok artist’s colors draw 4.3 million followers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It’s safe to say there’s no other working artist with a following like Fritz Proctor IV. Proctor, 23, first made headlines as a teen curator at Buffalo’s Albright Knox Art Gallery, is a TikTok sensation. The audience for his video shorts grows daily — now past...
Niagara Falls, NYNiagara Gazette

Local senior celebrates 100th birthday

Josephine Lallo of Niagara Falls had her wish fulfilled to enjoy a dinner at Como Restaurant with a few family members in celebration of her 100th birthday. Senior Wishes, a local non-profit, made this wish come true this past weekend by arranging the dinner with Lallo’s daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. The program also made her a scrapbook of pictures that the family provided.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Boom Days festivities taking place

Boom Days Buffalo, an annual celebration of Spring marking the removal of the ice boom, is happening from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Silo City in Buffalo. The full list of events, times, and locations can be found at www.facebook.com/BoomDaysBuffalo. All events are free and open to all, with all COVID-19 protocols being followed. The full event will also be streamed live on the Boom Days Buffalo Facebook page.
Niagara Falls, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Culinary students receive hands-on ex­pe­rience at Savor Restaurant

Samantha Kishbaugh, 18, is a student at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. "As in the name culinary arts, your blank white plate is your canvas of cooking," says Kishbaugh. She is grateful to be able to work at Savor, an upscale restaurant, which gives students real, hands-on experience from the front of the front to the back of the house.
Niagara Falls, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Builders Way Regal Cinemas in Niagara Falls reopens

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — ​Movie lovers in Niagara Falls rejoice, the Regal on Builders Way has reopened its doors. That means that you can now watch movies like “Godzilla Vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat,” and the new “Saw” movie on the big screen. The Regal in Niagara Falls is also already...
Niagara, NYBuffalo News

Aquarium of Niagara holds naming vote for new octopus

The Aquarium of Niagara has just acquired a Pacific red octopus, but they're not sure what to call her. On Friday, the Aquarium announced an online name-the-octopus vote. The suggested names are Octavia, Bean and Squishy; the choice will be announced June 1. The Niagara Falls facility acquired the new...
Lewiston, NYNiagara Gazette

Things to do in the Niagara Region this week

•SATURDAY: Ghost Hunt & Paranormal Investigation at the Western Block — Art247, 247 Market St., Lockport (404-9884) Investigate historic areas of the former Western Block, with existing structures dating back to the early 1800s. Pre-registration required. Masks required. Tours available: 7-8:30 p.m.; 9-10:30 p.m.; 11pm -12:30 a.m. • SATURDAY: The...
Niagara Falls, NYwnypapers.com

Alder Creek Music Store to close

Behind every band and performer, there have been specialists like Steve Wingrove of Alder Creek Music (2880 Niagara Falls Blvd.) helping to make the instruments last at least as long as their owners. Now, after 52 years in the business of instrument repair and sale, Wingrove is retiring. The store...
WKBW-TV

Around the 716 – Indigenous Attractions

If you have been to the Fashion Outlets in Niagara Falls lately, you may have noticed a new addition. Evelyn George-Shongo, owner says the mall has been wonderful about having this space because they would love to see community involved in coming to this space. They have been very enthusiastic about what is going to be going on here. At Indigenous Attractions you can find handmade clothing, beautiful bead work, herbs and a number of other specialty goods. According to owners Evelyn and David George-Shongo, at the heart of their business is the opportunity to learn. Evelyn says they feel like it is a wonderful experience for everyone. David has a degree in Anthropology with many years of experience working in museums. Evelyn organizes cultural events. This husband and wife team say this project is definitely a combination of their strengths and passions.
Lewiston, NYwnypapers.com

Big-ticket concerts returning to Artpark

‘Tuesdays in the Park’: Fitz and the Tantrums headlines July 6 •‘Coors Light Concerts’: Blackberry Smoke to perform July 1. Artpark & Company made two concert announcements this week, signaling a return of its popular “Tuesdays in the Park” and “Coors Light” concert series. Fitz and the Tantrums and Blackberry Smoke are slated to perform this summer at the South Fourth Street venue in Lewiston.
Lockport Union-Sun

Food for 100 families

It’s always nice to have someone deliver all the ingredients needed to make a delicious, healthy meal. It’s even better when they do it for four weeks in a row and they also deliver, right to the door, new pots and pans and other kitchen tools needed to prepare and cook the meals.
Niagara County, NYniagaranow.com

Newark Neighbours food drive kicks off Saturday

Newark Neighbours and the NOTL Rotary Club are gearing up for a porch pickup food drive this Saturday and Sundy, and are looking to residents to help ensure the event a success. On May 15 and 16, teams will be picking up food donations from local porches between 10 a.m....
Niagara Falls, NYniagaranow.com

Going Green: Start by reducing your 'stuff'

You can diminish your carbon footprint by reducing or eliminating some of the products you consume or by cutting some of your waste by switching to different products. Let’s have a look at reducing electronic waste first. There is a waste depot in Niagara Falls at 5030 Montrose Rd. where...