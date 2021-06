This VW Golf R has the most unusual and yet sensible engine swap ever done to a car. In the world of modifying cars, engine swaps are almost as common as mustard on a hot dog. You have the mainstream ones, like Chevrolet LS swaps, which is perfectly understandable, as they have the tuning potential and fit in just about any engine bay. Of course, you have the Toyota JZ or Nissan RB-series swaps, which are almost exclusive to the JDM spectrum of cars. The one, shown in this YouTube video by Gumbal, is a bit odd because it’s a Golf R with a modified 2.5-liter inline-five engine from Audi.