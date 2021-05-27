California Sports Betting Will Be On 2022 Ballot
Sports betting will go before California voters with today’s ballot qualification of an initiative to bring sportsbooks to tribal casinos and select racetracks. A total of 1,061,282 valid signatures were verified for the California Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative via the California Secretary of State. That number exceeds the 997,139 signatures required to qualify the issue for the Nov. 2022 ballot, making the initiative eligible for a statewide vote.www.gamingtoday.com